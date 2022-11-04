Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $484.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.27 and its 200-day moving average is $427.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.