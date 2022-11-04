Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 555 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 140,922 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

