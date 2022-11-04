Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 93 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

