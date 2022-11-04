Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.08

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.08 and last traded at $140.90, with a volume of 344490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $37,171,370. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

