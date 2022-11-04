Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.08

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.08 and last traded at $140.90, with a volume of 344490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $37,171,370. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
