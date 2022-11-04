Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.77 and last traded at C$20.93. Approximately 480,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 510,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

