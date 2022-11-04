Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.33. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 87,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

