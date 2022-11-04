Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PARA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

PARA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,162. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

