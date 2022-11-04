Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PARA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Paramount Global Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Further Reading
