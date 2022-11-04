Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PARA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

