Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $18.60-$19.30 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

PH stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.31. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

