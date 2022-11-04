Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 153,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

