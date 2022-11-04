Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Pason Systems Stock Performance
PSI opened at C$15.47 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
Recommended Stories
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.