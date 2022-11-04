Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

PSI opened at C$15.47 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pason Systems

PSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.25.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

