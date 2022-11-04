Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTZIF. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Patrizia to a reduce rating and set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Patrizia from €25.00 ($25.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

PTZIF stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Patrizia has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

