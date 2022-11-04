Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

