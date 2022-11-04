PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.18-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. 22,401,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245,092. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $231.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

