PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. 1,291,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,211,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

