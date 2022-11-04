Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 255,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473,506. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

