Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

PPL opened at C$45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.08. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.