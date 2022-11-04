Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,840. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

