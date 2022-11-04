Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAG opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,711,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group



Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

