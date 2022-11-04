Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Pentair also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.79 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. 23,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.