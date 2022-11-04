Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Pentair also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.79 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.69. 20,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 126.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.