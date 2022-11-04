PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

