Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

