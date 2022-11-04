Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 26,500 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $99,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,163,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,777,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $46,022.40.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $106,120.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,200 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $17,649.44.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 86,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

