Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($133.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
PFV stock traded down €5.80 ($5.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €138.80 ($138.80). 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.68. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €120.80 ($120.80) and a twelve month high of €226.00 ($226.00). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
