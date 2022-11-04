Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($133.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

PFV stock traded down €5.80 ($5.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €138.80 ($138.80). 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.68. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €120.80 ($120.80) and a twelve month high of €226.00 ($226.00). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.