Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,208,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,053,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 830,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.