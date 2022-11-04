Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 307,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

