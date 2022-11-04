Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.06.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.94. 603,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,320,738. The company has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 118,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 138,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 171.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,333,000 after purchasing an additional 813,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 240,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

