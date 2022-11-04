Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 65.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,451. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

