Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

DOC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 1,847,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,792. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.