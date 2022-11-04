Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $32.38.

