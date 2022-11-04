Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 240,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,341,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,949. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

