Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,966 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.8% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 395.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

IJAN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,226. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.