Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of PDO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.
In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
