Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

