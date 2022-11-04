Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.18 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

