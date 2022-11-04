Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MCHP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

