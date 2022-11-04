Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,066,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

