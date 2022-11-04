Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,879,953. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

