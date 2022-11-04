Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.