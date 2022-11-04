Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 316,988 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,988 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $41.13 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

