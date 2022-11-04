Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,614 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.