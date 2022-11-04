Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

