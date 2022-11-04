Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNC opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

