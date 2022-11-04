Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,734 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 3.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 455,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,520,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.48 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

