Piper Sandler Boosts Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $38.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,272 shares of company stock valued at $396,965. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 83,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

