Piper Sandler Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $6.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.14.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

