Piper Sandler Raises USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,786,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in USCB Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.