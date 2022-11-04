Pivotal Research Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $40.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.65.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 196,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Roku has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $308.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.