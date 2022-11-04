Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.69 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.69 ($0.11), with a volume of 28,578 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Plant Health Care

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.10), for a total value of £19,800 ($22,892.82). In other news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($5,781.02). Also, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.10), for a total value of £19,800 ($22,892.82).

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.