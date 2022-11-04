PlatinX (PTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $428,303.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

